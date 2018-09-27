Nearly 300 arrested in Michigan for drunk driving during end-of-summer crackdown

LANSING, Mich. – An end-of-summer crackdown by police and sheriff’s departments in Michigan netted hundreds of drunk drivers and people not using their seat belts and child restraints.

Michigan State Police say that between August 17 and the end of the Labor Day Weekend, 274 drunk drivers were arrested in Michigan. 56 drivers were issued citations for having an open intoxicant in the vehicle and 992 seat belt and child restraint citations were also handed out.

During the time period, police also say they made 95 drug arrests and 56 other felony arrests. 35 drivers arrested for drunk driving were “super drunk” and had blood alcohol concentrations of .17 percent or higher.

During the Labor Day weekend, there were 11 traffic fatalities in 11 separate crashes in Michigan. Two of those deaths were in crashes that involved alcohol.