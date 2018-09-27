Police: Alcohol likely factor in crash that hospitalized 3 in Calhoun County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three people are waking up in the hospital after losing control of their car, striking multiple trees and road signs, before crashing into the porch of someone's home.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on E. Michigan Avenue east of Clark Street in Sheridan Township of Calhoun County.

Deputies say the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, went off the road, and then hit multiple trees and road signs before crashing into the porch of someone's home.

Police say the driver, a 31-year-old man from Albion, and a back seat passenger were both hospitalized. The front seat passenger had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

We're told all three people are expected to be okay, but police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.