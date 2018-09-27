Live Video – Wyoming Homicide Suspect – US-131

Murder suspect from Wyoming in custody; NB US-131 remains closed

Posted 10:12 AM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, September 27, 2018

US-131 in the S-Curve

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police say that a murder suspect is in custody.

Police were actively looking for Adam Kenneth Nolin after a homicide in the Creekside Estates mobile home park in Wyoming on Clyde Park Avenue.

Shortly after police issued an alert to be on the lookout for Nolin, Grand Rapids police engaged with him about 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 131 northbound in the S-Curve. Officers did fire upon Nolin and he appeared to have been wounded. Northbound US-131 has been closed since the shootout at Franklin Street.

Wyoming schools had been put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments