Murder suspect from Wyoming in custody; NB US-131 remains closed

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police say that a murder suspect is in custody.

Police were actively looking for Adam Kenneth Nolin after a homicide in the Creekside Estates mobile home park in Wyoming on Clyde Park Avenue.

Shortly after police issued an alert to be on the lookout for Nolin, Grand Rapids police engaged with him about 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 131 northbound in the S-Curve. Officers did fire upon Nolin and he appeared to have been wounded. Northbound US-131 has been closed since the shootout at Franklin Street.

Wyoming schools had been put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

We’ll have more details when they become available.