See what young students are making for the Children’s Business Fair

The students at Journey Academy have worked very hard to create their own products and businesses. Each one of these brilliant and creative minds will be showing off what they can do at the upcoming Children's Business Fair on Saturday.

More than 80 businesses, ran by more than 140 kids from more than 50 area schools, will be showing off products they've created themselves.

Watch the video to see Sadie, Claire, and Conner show off the products they'll have on display at the fair.

The Children's Business Fair will be at The Community Church, located at 7239 Thornapple River Drive, on September 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To learn more information, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.