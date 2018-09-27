Live – Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies

Senate panel plans to vote Friday on Kavanaugh

Posted 8:18 PM, September 27, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators say the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and “see where we are.” They later announced that they still intended to vote Friday on Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey (BLAH’-zee) Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford told senators that one night in the summer of 1982, a drunken Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s