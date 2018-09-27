Smart Shopper: Thrifty ways to decorate your home for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you cringe at some of the prices on Halloween items in the store? I have some awesome and easy skull crafts you can make, using items from the dollar store or thrift store! Grabbing the items to make them might actually be the most grueling part! (And I use that term loosely)

The first picture, is a craft I actually made myself last weekend. It was so fun and inexpensive, I wanted to share how I did it with all of you.

Raised Skull supplies:

2 candlestick holders or tall, slim vases (found this pair for $1.99 at Goodwill)

2 plastic skulls (found for 49 cents each at Goodwill)

hot glue gun or E6000 adhesive

cardboard

wide spool of ribbon

tulle (optional), scissors

Directions: To make sure the skull would stay firmly on top of the candlesticks, I actually cut out a circle that stuck out a bit farther than the skull, and then glued the skull to that. Then, once the skull was stuck to the circle, I glued the circle onto the top of the candlestick. I cut strips of tulle, carefully piecing them down around the edge of the skull, for almost a collar effect. For the one wearing the hat, I actually broke off when side of a wide ribbon roll. I then just hot glued some ribbon back around that. Voila! It looks like a hat! You can paint the cardboard brim or color it with marker. There are several variations on Pinterest. As you can see, I added some fall berries and fake leaves.

Skull Terrarium supplies

plastic skull

hot glue gun

candle stick holder ($1.49 Goodwill)

glass jar that fits over skull (got mine for $1.99 at Goodwill)

faux moss

cardboard or plate

Glue skull to the middle of the plate. Place moss around the skull, putting a few dabs of hot glue on the plate to hold it in place. Finish by turning the jar upside down over the skull. You can put a few dabs of glue around the edge to hold it in place. Hide the glue by letting it look like some of the moss is seeping out. Notice that the one in the middle of the picture is actually a covered cheese tray that I got at Goodwill for $2.99! There are also various versions on Pinterest.