Take a nap today for a good cause at Rosa Parks Circle

Posted 6:39 AM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48AM, September 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This might be the once chance you have to raise money by sleeping.

The event is called Napportunity, and it's all about napping for a good cause.

Anyone interested is invited to take a nap in one of many giant bean bag chairs at Rosa Parks Circle today, September 27th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comfort Research says for every person who sits on a beanbag, they will donate $10 to the local nonprofit Artists Creating Together, a group dedicated to creating art programs for those with disabilities.

The goal of the event is to raise $10,000.

Be sure to check out the event on Facebook for more details.

