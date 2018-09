Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Van Andel Arena is rolling out some new food items at concessions for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

New items include Tater Toters smothered in peanut butter and jelly and bacon, the Griffins Nest, which is a Rice Krispy bowl filled with ice cream and toppings, and the Impossible Burger, which is actually a vegan burger.