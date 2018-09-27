Live – Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies

Victim in Wyoming homicide identified

Posted 4:28 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, September 27, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide that started a police chase and shootout on U.S. 131.

Police say Tia Mae Randall was killed by a single gunshot wound in a mobile home in the 600 block of Spruce Lane SW. The home is in the Creekside Estates mobile home park.

Randall had been dating Adam Nolin, 33, the suspect in her murder.

Adam Nolin

After police released an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Nolin, he was spotted by police near 36th Street and Clyde Park. He got onto northbound U.S. 131 being pursued by police.  Nolin crashed his pickup truck in the S-curve in downtown Grand Rapids and then got out of his truck and starting shooting at police. A Grand Rapids police vehicle came up behind Nolin and hit him, injuring him.

Nolin was taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.  No officers were injured in the shootout or chase.

A viewer shot video of the shootout and sent it to FOX 17. You can watch it below – viewer discretion is advised.

