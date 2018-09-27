Video shows end of shootout; suspect hit by police vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Witness video shows the shootout between a Wyoming murder suspect and Grand Rapids Police on a major highway.

Wyoming Police were searching for Adam Nolin for a homicide that happened Thursday morning in the Creekside Estates mobile home park in the 5100 block of Clyde Park SW. At about 10:30 a.m., Grand Rapids police connected with Nolin in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 in the S-curve.

Viewer video shows Nolin after he left his pickup truck running and shooting at police officers. A Grand Rapids Police vehicle comes up behind Nolin striking him. Nolin is then taken by ambulance from the scene. Police say that Nolin is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The video is below in its entirety. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have more details on later editions of FOX 17 News.