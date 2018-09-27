Video shows end of shootout; suspect hit by police vehicle

Posted 12:12 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Witness video shows the shootout between a Wyoming murder suspect and Grand Rapids Police on a major highway.

Wyoming Police were searching for Adam Nolin for a homicide that happened Thursday morning in the Creekside Estates mobile home park in the 5100 block of Clyde Park SW. At about 10:30 a.m., Grand Rapids police connected with Nolin in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 in the S-curve.

Viewer video shows Nolin after he left his pickup truck running and shooting at police officers. A Grand Rapids Police vehicle comes up behind Nolin striking him. Nolin is then taken by ambulance from the scene.  Police say that Nolin is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The video is below in its entirety. Viewer discretion is advised.

We'll have more details on later editions of FOX 17 News.

