Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- One person is dead after a fiery crash overnight in Kent County.

It happened just after 12:00 a.m. Friday morning in the southbound lanes on Clyde Park Avenue near 54th Street.

Officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say the driver went off the road, struck a tree, and then the car burst into flames.

We know one person died, but police have not released their identity.

No word if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.