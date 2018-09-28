2 sought in Comstock Twp. business armed robbery

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a Kalamazoo County business at gunpoint Friday.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Approved Cash Advance store, 5145 Gull Rd. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says two men stole a “large sum” of money while holding the manager at gunpoint.

Police say in a release that the suspects are black men in their early 20s. One of the men was wearing a grey long-sleeve t-shirt with a “large design” on it, dark khaki pants and red shoes at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Their faces were covered during the incident, according to a release.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.