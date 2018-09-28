× 2nd Bob Seger show announced for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you missed out on tickets to see the Bob Seger’s final tour this morning, you do have another chance.

The managers of the Van Andel Arena announced Friday that a second show has been added for Saturday, January 5, 2019. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the November 21 show were sold out in minutes Friday morning. The show was kicking off the final tour of Michigan rocker Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band after more than 50 years of performing.

Tickets for the January 5 show will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. They will also be available in person at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices. A limit of eight tickets will set on orders.