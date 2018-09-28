2nd Bob Seger show announced for Grand Rapids

Live – Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you missed out on tickets to see the Bob Seger’s final tour this morning, you do have another chance.

The managers of the Van Andel Arena announced Friday that a second show has been added for Saturday, January 5, 2019. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the November 21 show were sold out in minutes Friday morning.  The show was kicking off the final tour of Michigan rocker Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band after more than 50 years of performing.

Tickets for the January 5 show will be available at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. They will also be available in person at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices. A limit of eight tickets will set on orders.

 

