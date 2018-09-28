AeroMed called to serious motorcycle crash in Kent County

Posted 6:02 AM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36AM, September 28, 2018

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an early morning crash Friday.

Police responded around 4:20 a.m. on Maston Lake Drive between Sorensen and Trufant Avenues in Sand Lake, which is in northern Kent County.

We're told a passerby came across the scene and called 911 after finding the motorcyclist in a ditch.

Kent County dispatchers say AeroMed was called to the scene and flew the victim to a nearby hospital. At last check, the victim was in serious condition.

Deputies believe speed or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

