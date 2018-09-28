Art walk-thru at the Burger King drive-thru
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get dinner and a show this year at ArtPrize 10.
The Burger King in downtown Grand Rapids now has a walk-in experience for customers located right in its parking lot.
A press release says that art on display at a fast-food joint is unusual, but this year they decided to get involved.
The restaurant is located on Pearl St. and features of 10 outdoor pieces, viewable from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public through the end of ArtPrize 10.