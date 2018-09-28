× Art walk-thru at the Burger King drive-thru

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get dinner and a show this year at ArtPrize 10.

The Burger King in downtown Grand Rapids now has a walk-in experience for customers located right in its parking lot.

A press release says that art on display at a fast-food joint is unusual, but this year they decided to get involved.

The restaurant is located on Pearl St. and features of 10 outdoor pieces, viewable from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through the end of ArtPrize 10.