Art walk-thru at the Burger King drive-thru

Posted 11:25 PM, September 28, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get dinner and a show this year at ArtPrize 10.

The Burger King in downtown Grand Rapids now has a walk-in experience for customers located right in its parking lot.

A press release says that art on display at a fast-food joint is unusual, but this year they decided to get involved.

The restaurant is located on Pearl St. and features of 10 outdoor pieces, viewable from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through the end of ArtPrize 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s