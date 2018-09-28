Blitz Sounds of the Game Sept. 28
-
Blitz Sounds of the Game Sept. 21
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Blitz Fans of the Week Sept. 21
-
Blitz Hit Zone Sept. 21
-
Blitz Plays of the Week Sept. 21
-
-
Blitz Boss Sept. 21
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale