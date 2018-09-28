Committee moves Kavanaugh nomination along to Senate amid drama

Senate Judiciary Committee members (L-R) Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) leave the room after a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018, on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. - Kavanaugh's contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a dramatic Senate hearing saw the judge furiously fight back against sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Senate Judiciary Committee members (L-R) Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) leave the room after a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018, on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. - Kavanaugh's contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a dramatic Senate hearing saw the judge furiously fight back against sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
(AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.
The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.
At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.
Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
2 comments
Sharky
I hope all the voters remember this when they vote this fall. It time to drain the swamp. I am sure we all know who has to go
steve
McCain used to do what Flake’s doing now. He, Collins and Murkowski constantly holding their party’s toes to the fire like a spoiled adolescent.The razor thin margin the Republican’s have gives them the opportunity to use their “look at me” personas and they enjoy doing so. It’s too bad that the Republicans don’t have a bit larger edge in numbers. You’d never have to hear their names again because they’d be as irrelevant as they deserve.