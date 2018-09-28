Cops, coffee, and talking careers

Posted 6:33 AM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52AM, September 29, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, a West Michigan police department is looking to hire.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hosting a coffee social event Saturday, October 29th,  from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walnut and Park Cafe.

Officers say participants will learn more about a future with the department, including the hiring process, benefits, and other career opportunities.

The department says it is a casual get together for asking questions and, of course, having a cup of coffee.

If you think you might be interested, be sure to check out the event on facebook.

