Cops, coffee, and talking careers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, a West Michigan police department is looking to hire.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hosting a coffee social event Saturday, October 29th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walnut and Park Cafe.

Officers say participants will learn more about a future with the department, including the hiring process, benefits, and other career opportunities.

The department says it is a casual get together for asking questions and, of course, having a cup of coffee.

If you think you might be interested, be sure to check out the event on facebook.