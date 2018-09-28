× Danity Kane bringing their show stopping reunion tour to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—All-Girl group, Danity Kane, is bringing their reunion tour to Grand Rapids.

Three out of the five original girls, Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richards will be performing at 20 Monroe Live on November 18th.

The girls formed on MTV’s Making the Band in 2005 and were signed by P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records releasing 2 albums that topped the Billboard charts.

The band is most known for their singles, “Showstopper” and “Damaged.”

Their latest album DK3 was released in 2014.

Tickets are now on sale at LiveNation.