Farm offering adorable family-fun at fall festival weekends

NEW ERA, Mich. — One farm in West Michigan is getting into the fall spirit, with weekends dedicated to fall fun and games.

Lewis Farms is putting on Fall Festival Weekends throughout the season.

They have cider and donuts, a corn maze, animal shows, music, magic, and apple cannons to name a few attractions.

They also offer relaxing wagon rides, as well as a monster mystery game for an evening of family-friendly scares.

Tickets are just $15 per person, but kids two and under get in for free.

For more information, head to Lewis Farms website, here.