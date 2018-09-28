× FSU faculty will protest during school’s homecoming parade

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University faculty will be making a statement at a school event.

The Ferris Faculty Association is planning to protest during the school’s homecoming parade to call for a better contract, according to the association’s Facebook page.

The association says that others can come out and show support Saturday, September 29th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Faculty went on strike four weeks ago, demanding a 6% annual raise over the next three years, a vast difference from the 1.5% over five years that the administration offered.

A judge has ordered them to go back to work, as negotiations continue.