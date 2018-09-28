Trump asks FBI for updated Kavanaugh probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, “must be limited in scope” and “completed in less than one week.”
The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.
Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.
Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
Kavanaugh says he’s done “everything” the Senate has asked of him and “will continue to cooperate.”
8 comments
Matt
The FBI might as well investigate every man in the US to see if they have any kind off sexual deviance in there past just in case.
RG
What if the FBI finds Dr. Ford lied? Will Democrats vote for Kavanaugh? NO!! FBI investigation just a delay tactic.
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
Just giving the Demoncrats more time to invent another accuser!
Linda
Go ahead with vote or this will go on and on just what the demos want.flake is not a Republican he hates our president
Linda
Vote him in or this will go on forever another flake pay back to our president.
Tim
I think this show will be cancelled before the second season.
DaMailman
So what will this find that the previous six FBI background checks didn’t?