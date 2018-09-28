GVSU using federal grant to help disabled, aging adults

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is rolling out a new program to help disabled and aging adults, all thanks to a federal grant.

The university received more than $300 thousand to kick-start a new program called Capable.

The program offers various services for Medicaid participants enrolled in Michigan Choice.

It will offer services such as personal care, meals, emergency response systems, and adult day care or medical supplies.

Capable will be expanded to 18 different sites throughout Michigan including, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Saginaw.

