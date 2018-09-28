Hudsonville 16, Grandville 13
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Game of the Week – Catholic Central outlasts Zeeland East, 17-13
-
-
Hudsonville Softball headed to central regional tournament
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Hudsonville Ice Cream releases third artisan flavor: Caramel Cold Brew
-
Grandville, Hudsonville rivalry trickles down to Softball Little League All-Stars
-
Ramp closure begins in downtown Grand Rapids
-
-
Michigan Irish Music Festival taking over Muskegon
-
Grand Rapids Balloon Festival, July 19-21
-
East Grand Rapids lacrosse advances to semifinals