Kalamazoo Wings announce jersey retirements

Posted 4:06 AM, September 28, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Wings announced Thursday that they are retiring the jerseys of two of their former players as a part of their 45th anniversary season.

Kevin Schamehorn has the franchise record for games played at 495, and his number 26 will be retired on October 19.

Georges Gagnon is the goalie with the most wins in franchise history and will have his number 1 jersey retired on January 19.

The announcement took place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, where a new exhibit on the K-Wings is now open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s