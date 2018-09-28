Kalamazoo Wings announce jersey retirements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Wings announced Thursday that they are retiring the jerseys of two of their former players as a part of their 45th anniversary season.

Kevin Schamehorn has the franchise record for games played at 495, and his number 26 will be retired on October 19.

Georges Gagnon is the goalie with the most wins in franchise history and will have his number 1 jersey retired on January 19.

The announcement took place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, where a new exhibit on the K-Wings is now open.