Michigan to get more than $1.8 million for Uber settlement

Posted 11:33 PM, September 28, 2018, by
Uber

Uber app (File Photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A settlement is paying Michigan Uber drivers for a data breach in 2016.

According to M-Live, Michigan will receive nearly $2 million from the $148 million settlement.

Drivers are eligible to receive $100 dollars if their driver’s license numbers were accessed during the 2016 breach.

In November of 2016, Uber learned that hackers gained access to information for more than 600 thousand drivers, but failed to report it until a year later.

A settlement administrator will be reaching out to the drivers that were affected.

