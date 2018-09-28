Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Before he was a Michigan State Spartan, the late Michael Sadler played football at Forest Hills Northern High School. Sadly, his life was cut short when the 24-year-old died in a 2016 car crash.

To honor his legacy, Forest Hills will retire his number 3 football jersey during halftime, against Northview. In addition, the football players will wear special custom made jerseys to pay tribute to Sadler.

Since his death, there have been several events in Grand Rapids to honor his life. Both Founder's and Atwater Brewing created special beers named after him.

2. Another local city is joining the fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

Holland will host their Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday at Kollen Park. The goal was to raise $48,000, and organizers have already exceeded that with almost $70,000 raised.

More than 460 people have registered to take part. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30.

3. A celebration of all things Oktoberfest kicks off today!

It's going on today and Saturday at John Ball Park on Fulton Street, in Grand Rapids.

There will be a beer tent featuring different kinds of authentic German beers, wine, and food. There will also be root beer for the kids, along with German bands and a choir.

There'll even be a chance to compete in the keg tossing and stein holding contest. The gates open at 5 p.m. today, and noon on Saturday.

4. Van Andel Arena has even more foods to choose from at their concession stand. This is all ahead of the Griffins upcoming 2018-19 season in Grand Rapids.

New items include tater tots covered in peanut butter and jelly, the "Griffins Nest" which is a rice krispy bowl filled with ice cream and toppings, and the vegan "Impossible Burger."

The arena also added gyros and corn dogs.

5. Tom Hanks wants to be your neighbor, Sony Pictures released a photo showing the actor dressed up as Mr. Rogers.

He's wearing Roger's trademark cardigan and sneakers that were featured during the 31 seasons of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Earlier this year, the director of the movie told Entertainment Weekly that the plot revolves around the relationship a reporter forms with Rogers, while profiling him for a magazine.

The film is expected to release next October. There's also a documentary about Mr. Rogers called "Won't You Be My Neighbor."