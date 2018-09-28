Police capture fraud suspect in Cascade Township – in a pond

Posted 8:23 PM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:44PM, September 28, 2018

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office called for a tracking dog and – briefly – a watercraft, as deputies pursued a fraud suspect Friday night.

Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the suspect was taken into custody by a deputy – without the watercraft – in a marshy pond near the 5200 block of 28th Street SE. That’s just west of I-96 and Kraft Avenue.

Dispatchers say the suspect was captured around 7:45 p.m. Friday, after he swam into Little Plaster Creek, just east of SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

There was no word what the fraud entailed, or if there were other suspects. But dispatchers say the alleged crime did not occur at SpringHill Suites.

No injuries had been reported at the time this article was written.

 

