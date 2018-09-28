Live – Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Police: Kalamazoo man shot and killed in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police say they have made no arrests in a fatal shooting that killed a Michigan man.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the family of Richard Milan, who fatally shot Wednesday night, says he was on a cross-country road trip with his wife from California to their home in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The 64-year-old man was fatally shot in the leg by an unknown attacker while he walking his dog by an abandoned McDonald’s.

Santa Fe police announced Tuesday that Milan died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said officers had made no arrests in Milan’s death.

Police say the motive behind the shooting and how many people were involved is unknown.

Milan is the fifth homicide victim in Santa Fe this year.
