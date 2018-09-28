Pulaski Days returning to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A few delicious days are headed to West Michigan.

Pulaski Days are back in Grand Rapids and it’s being hosted at the 6th Street Hall.

The celebration of Polish heritage starts Wednesday, October 3rd, with an orchestra performance and a kielbasa-eating contest.

October 5th, 6th, and 7th will also be filled with home-made polish food, music, and dance.

It’s free to attend, but you’ll have to pay for the food and drink.

For more details, check out the event online, here.

