See 150+ art pieces at 9th annual Grand Haven ArtWalk

The city of Grand Haven will be celebrating an annual collaboration of artists, local businesses, and members of the lakeshore community in a collective celebration of art at the Grand Haven ArtWalk.

Dozens of artists will be displaying their work around downtown Grand Haven. There will be 155 pieces on display featuring drawing, painting, photography, scultures, and other mixed mediums throughout 65 venues.

The Historical Train Depot will host 16 artists selling handmade items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a Youth ArtWalk at Loutit District Library with 100 youth entries on display.

Grand Haven Art Walk will have various events throughout the week now until October 7.

For a complete event schedule, visit ghartwalk.com.

