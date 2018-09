FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Joseph County Sheriff is investigating a break-in at a church.

Deputies say that multiple people broke into the Flowerfield Baptist Church by breaking a basement window. They went through several areas of the church and went through desks. They took a black leather brief case after putting several items inside it.

Anyone with information should call the St. Joseph Co. Sheriff at 269-467-9045, extension 316.