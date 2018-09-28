Small bus, car collide in Cascade Twp – three injured, one seriously

Posted 9:46 PM, September 28, 2018

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  – A small transit bus and a car collided Friday night in Cascade Township, and police say three people were taken to a hospital, as a result.

The crash location was the 6800 block of 28th Street SE, which is east of the split with Old 28th Street and west of Cascade Road. It happened around 9:18 p.m.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 one person suffered “Priority One” (serious) injuries, and two others sustained less-serious injuries.

There’s no word yet how the crash occurred or who was involved, as police begin their investigation.

 

