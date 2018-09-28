Smart Shopper: Top things to buy and avoid in October

Before spontaneous purchases take over your life, perhaps knowing what it’s wise to spend your money on in October, will help. Here’s what some of the online sites are suggesting

The deal experts at slickdeals.com want to help you spend wisely. They recently released their “Best Things to Buy in October” suggestions.

Clothing:

Slickdeals points out that last year, places like JCPenney actually had Levi’s as low as $13 for men’s styles! This October, use the code MANAGE4 to save an extra 30 percent off sitewide. Retailers like Aeropastale, Gap, Nordstrom Rack, Land’s End and Banana Republic have big savings right now on back-to-school and summer clearance apparel.

Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 8; this is also a day that some retailers capitalize on to throw sales. Keep a close eye on JCPenney for things like comforter and bedding sets, Macy’s had a mattress and furniture sale last year, while Walmart had grills discounted along with Lowe’s slashing clearance by an additional 50 percent, according to slickdeals.com. The online site also suggests using ANNWELCOME4 to save $25 off $75 of full price at Ann Taylor.

Another online site that provides some great insight, is nerdwallet.com

Jeans:

Many retailers stocked up for the back-to-school rush. Now that school is well in session, retailers are starting to discount them.

All things outdoors:

Now that the temperature is cooling down, the focus on outdoor entertaining and fun is dwindling. October is a great time to snag everything from patio furniture to camping gear, according to nerdwallet.com

Things to hold off buying in October: vacuums or other floor cleaners and electronics