Suspect who led police on chase, shooting on S-curve, arraigned in hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who authorities say killed a woman before leading them on a chase that ended with him being struck by a police cruiser has been arraigned on several charges in a Grand Rapids hospital.

Adam Kenneth Nolin, 33, was charged Friday with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of fleeing and eluding and weapons charges.

Wyoming Police say they are continuing to investigate the homicide of Tia Mae Randall, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home in the Creekside Estates mobile home park. Nolin had been dating Randall and investigators say he is a suspect in her death, but he has not been formally charged in the case.

Following Randall’s death, authorities released an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Nolin. He was later spotted by police near 36th Street and Clyde Park. He got onto US-131 where police say they pursued him.

He crashed his pickup-truck in the S-curve in downtown Grand Rapids, and then got out of his truck and started shooting at police. Video shows a Grand Rapids police vehicle come up behind Nolin and hit him. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

A viewer shot video of the shootout and sent it to FOX 17. You can watch it below – viewer discretion is advised.