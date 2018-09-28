Teen runaway missing for almost 3 weeks

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Barry County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a teen runaway who has been missing nearly three weeks.

Michelle Winchell, 16, was dropped off in Kalamazoo to visit a friend on September 9 and did not return for pickup at a scheduled time. Family last had contact with Winchell on September 10. Investigators say that Winchell is known to have friends in Kalamazoo near the Western Michigan University campus.

Anyone with information should contact the Barry County Sheriff at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Dispatch at 269-948-4800.