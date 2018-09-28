Holland Twp: 2 hospitalized, 1 extricated after three-vehicle crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-vehicle crash in Holland Township on Friday afternoon resulted in two people being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 3:21 p.m., at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Felch Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa Gonzales, 29, was driving south on 120th and allegedly failed to stop at the red light at Felch. The Holland woman’s vehicle struck a Jeep driven by Melissa Gibson, who was waiting in the intersection to make a left turn. Investigators say the light had turned yellow, then red, before the Jeep could complete the turn.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release, “The (crash) impact caused the Gonzales vehicle to strike a third vehicle that was on Felch waiting to turn onto southbound 120th. This car was driven by Mary Wilkinson, who was briefly trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by Holland Township Fire/Rescue.”

Police say Wilkinson, age 60 and from Fennville, was not injured. Police also say Gibson, 32, was not injured, nor was a seven-year-old passenger in her vehicle. Both are from Holland, according to sheriff’s investigators.

However, Melissa Gonzales was taken by AMR Ambulance to a hospital in stable condition, according to police. Her passenger, 10-year-old Makayah Gonzales, also “complained of pain” and was taken to the hospital.