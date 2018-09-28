West Catholic 38, Spring Lake 21
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Spring Lake 38, Coopersville 8
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week
-
Coopersville seeks return to the top of the OK Blue
-
-
Great Lakes Shrine Association events happening this weekend
-
Spring Lake woman starts mermaid party business
-
Lake Michigan water rescue: Man in critical condition after going under water