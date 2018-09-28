West Michigan dentist office offering day of free services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- A dentist's office here in West Michigan is giving back by offering a whole day of free services.

Hudsonville Dental is hosting a one day event Friday called Dentistry from the Heart.

The first 125 patients will get a free cleaning, filling, or even an extraction.

The event is geared toward people who may be struggling financially, however, it's on a first come, first serve basis.

Hudsonville Dental says in previous years, there's been a long wait with people often lining up at midnight.