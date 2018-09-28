What’s On: NFL telecasts for Week #4

FOX 17 – Things get back to a little more semblance of normal this week, with the Detroit Lions playing a 1:00 p.m. NFC game.

The Lions take their 1-2 record to take on the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys. That game will be on FOX 17 at 1:00 p.m. after the Fox NFL Sunday and Lions Game Day.

The doubleheader this week is on CBS, and with the Buffalo Bills being in the AFC and being visitors to Green Bay, the West Michigan market will get the Bills at Packers at 1:00 p.m. The national game on CBS at 4:30 p.m. will be New Orleans at the NY Giants.

Since the Vikings were on Thursday night, the only NFC North team not getting TV air time in West Michigan this weekend is the Chicago Bears. Bears fans will have to find their way to a local sports bar for their game vs. Tampa Bay.

In other football news, Thursday night games are now on Fox through week #15.