Zeeland West 38, Unity Christian 14
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
Veteran coaches lead Zeeland West, Unity Christian in key Week 6 matchup
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
Unity Christian 38, South Christian 14
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
Blitz Battle – Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 35
Game of the Week – Unity Christian 38, Allendale 31
Unity Christian 38, Godwin Heights 18
GR Christian 41, Zeeland West 26
Zeeland West 22, Byron Center 14