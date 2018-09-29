A cool weekend with rain chances in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly sunny skies to kick off the weekend with cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs on Saturday will stay in the upper 50s. Cloud cover will increase towards sunset all ahead of our next round of rain that begins overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Rain showers on Sunday will be widely scattered for the first half of the day with light rain coming off of a lifting warm front. Shower chances will then become sparse with a possible thunderstorm in the evening along with cloudy skies.

Rain chances will continue into Monday to start the work week with a focus on heavy rainfall. Some thunder can be seen in these showers along with some areas receiving 1-2 inches of rainfall.

We get a break from the rain on Wednesday before more rain chances arrive back on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain mostly above average for much of the work week as well. Keep your umbrella handy and enjoy!