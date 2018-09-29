Alcohol believed to be factor in ATV crash that leaves 1 injured

Posted 8:56 AM, September 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:00AM, September 29, 2018

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV crash that has left one person in the hospital.

The initial call came in around 10:40 p.m. for a personal injury accident in the 70000 block of Sunset Blvd in Union Township.

Deputies say, upon arrival, there was no accident scene in the area and the driver of the vehicle had fled and is unknown at this time.

The passenger of the vehicle was Michael Hankins(38-year-old Wakarusa, IN resident) who was injured in the crash. Michael was transported by Porter Ambulance Service to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana to treat injuries.

If anyone knows anything, call police or silent observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s