Alcohol believed to be factor in ATV crash that leaves 1 injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV crash that has left one person in the hospital.

The initial call came in around 10:40 p.m. for a personal injury accident in the 70000 block of Sunset Blvd in Union Township.

Deputies say, upon arrival, there was no accident scene in the area and the driver of the vehicle had fled and is unknown at this time.

The passenger of the vehicle was Michael Hankins(38-year-old Wakarusa, IN resident) who was injured in the crash. Michael was transported by Porter Ambulance Service to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana to treat injuries.

If anyone knows anything, call police or silent observer.