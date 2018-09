× City of Rockford dedicates memorial in honor of former city manager

ROCKFORD, Mich.– The city is dedicating a memorial in honor of its former city manager, Michael F. Young.

The ceremony is at the Garden Club Park during the Rockford Harvest Festival at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the memorial, the Rogue River will be christened: The Michael F. Young Riverfront.

Young served as the city manager for over 20 years before his passing in 2016, at the age of 48.