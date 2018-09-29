× Community members hold vigil for Wyoming murder victim

WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday at Mr. Burger in Wyoming to remember Tia Randall who was found dead earlier this week. The mother of two worked there for years, and loved ones hope to keep her memory alive.

“This means a lot to us,” said Mark Randall, Tia’s brother. “Tia was a big part of this place. The children are a big part of this place as well,” he said. “This was Tia’s second home.”

Police say Tia was found dead on Thursday inside the home she shared with her boyfriend, Adam Nolin, and her two kids. Nollin led police on a chase through Grand Rapids before being struck by a GRPD police cruiser on the US-131 S-Curve downtown. The dramatic end was all caught on tape.

Now, loved ones are processing what life will be like without her.

“We’re really going to miss her,” said Jeff Petersen, the General Manager at Mr. Burger. “We knew she was a great mother and would do anything for those children.”

Tia’s brother thanked everyone who gathered to show their support.

“I just appreciate everyone coming out and showing their support, and it means a lot to me and my family, and especially to the kids,” Mark said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover expenses. Click here if you’d like to help out.