Kentwood’s annual Fall Fest and Truck or Treat returns to West Michigan

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood’s annual fall festival and trunk or treat events are coming up.

The fall fun will kick off October 20th from 10 a.m. until noon,  outside the city’s parks and recreation department on Breton Rd.

There will be activities like hayrides, face painting, and a bounce house!

Plus, during trunk or treat, tons of candy will be handed out, and kids are invited to wear their costumes.

Local businesses and community groups wishing to participate in Trunk or Treat can register for free.

The last day to register is Friday, October 12th.

 

