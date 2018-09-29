MSU rallies to lead Central Michigan 17-3 at halftime

Posted 1:32 PM, September 29, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 21st-ranked Michigan State Spartans rallied to lead the Central Michigan Chippewas 17-3 at halftime of a hard-fought college football contest at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Central came out of the locker room inspired as quarterback Tommy Lazzaro completed 4-of-5 passes before Ryan Tice booted a 40-yard field goal for a quick 3-0 advantage.

The two exchanged possessions and the Chippewas remained in control by that margin at the conclusion of the opener.

The second stanza saw more of the same until Michigan State retaliated with an interception by David Dowell and a 3-yard scoring run by quarterback Brian Lewerke with 10:57 showing on the clock for a 7-3 edge.

The Spartans tacked on more points on a 5-yard TD run by Lewerke at the 2:23 juncture of the second period for a 14-3 lead, followed by a 33-yard Matt Coghlin field goal with just 29 seconds left for a 17-3 count that stood until intermission.

Michigan State came in at 2-1 on the season. Coach Mark Dantonio’s charges will return to Big Ten Conference action  with their annual Homecoming game against Northwestern next Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium.

Central Michigan brought a 1-3 ledger into the contest. The Chippewas’ next outing will be a homefield encounter against Mid-American Conference rival Buffalo with kickoff scheduled for noon next Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s