MSU rallies to lead Central Michigan 17-3 at halftime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 21st-ranked Michigan State Spartans rallied to lead the Central Michigan Chippewas 17-3 at halftime of a hard-fought college football contest at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Central came out of the locker room inspired as quarterback Tommy Lazzaro completed 4-of-5 passes before Ryan Tice booted a 40-yard field goal for a quick 3-0 advantage.

The two exchanged possessions and the Chippewas remained in control by that margin at the conclusion of the opener.

The second stanza saw more of the same until Michigan State retaliated with an interception by David Dowell and a 3-yard scoring run by quarterback Brian Lewerke with 10:57 showing on the clock for a 7-3 edge.

The Spartans tacked on more points on a 5-yard TD run by Lewerke at the 2:23 juncture of the second period for a 14-3 lead, followed by a 33-yard Matt Coghlin field goal with just 29 seconds left for a 17-3 count that stood until intermission.

Michigan State came in at 2-1 on the season. Coach Mark Dantonio’s charges will return to Big Ten Conference action with their annual Homecoming game against Northwestern next Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium.

Central Michigan brought a 1-3 ledger into the contest. The Chippewas’ next outing will be a homefield encounter against Mid-American Conference rival Buffalo with kickoff scheduled for noon next Saturday.