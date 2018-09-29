Portion of new Mercy Health Hospital to open in November

Renderings of new Mercy Health Muskegon medical center

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The first departments in the new Mercy Health Tower in Muskegon will now open November 5th.

That includes the emergency department, operating rooms and main lobby.

The building was set to open in September, but was pushed back to ensure all the units would open simultaneously, to better serve patients.

Renovations include 67 new patient rooms split into five pods, a separate entrance for visitors and patients to enhance privacy, and rooms will have floor-to-ceiling windows and private bathrooms.

The rest of the building will open in fall of next year.

Mercy Health is the largest employer in Muskegon county.

