× Single vehicle crash leaves one dead

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after crashing their car into a tree.

This happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, on Belmont Ave. just north of Van Dam Dr. in Plainfield Township.

Deputies say, the driver loss control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve and hit a tree.

The driver, who is only being described as a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash.