State approves funding for Kalamazoo paper mill redevelopment

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– The state is reimbursing the city of Kalamazoo for the redevelopment of its old paper mill.

The city is receiving more than $1.5 million, to pay for the demolition, and asbestos clean up.

The city plans to create a new office space in place of the paper mill in the downtown area.

New jobs will be brought to the area as well as being able to retain more than 150 jobs for the current workers.

The total cost will cost around $9.2 million.